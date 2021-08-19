The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

