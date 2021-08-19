The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

