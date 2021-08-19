The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

