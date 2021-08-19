The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 9,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55.
PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
