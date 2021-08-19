The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 9,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

