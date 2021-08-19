The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.
NASDAQ PLCE traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
