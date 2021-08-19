The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

