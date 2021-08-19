The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $184,603,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 135,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,917,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

