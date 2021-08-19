The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.