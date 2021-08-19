The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,215. The company has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.