The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.04.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

