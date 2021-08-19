The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.04.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.34. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

