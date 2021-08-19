The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

