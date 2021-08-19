The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

