The Middleby Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,889. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Middleby by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

