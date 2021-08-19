The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $490,239.86 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $123,337.52.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

