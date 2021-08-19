The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Buys 25,000 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £23,250 ($30,376.27).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

Shares of QRT stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £38.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.59. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.49 ($1.26).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.