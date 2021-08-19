The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

