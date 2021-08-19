The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $224.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.16. 349,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

