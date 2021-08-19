The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $308.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.12.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

