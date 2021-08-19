The Sherwin-Williams Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,947 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,075% compared to the average volume of 421 call options.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

