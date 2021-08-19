The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 4,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.