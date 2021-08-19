The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.75. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.16.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

