The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

