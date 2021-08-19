The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,175 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 187,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 18.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,426. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

