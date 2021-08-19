Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.37 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $8.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $39.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

TMO opened at $544.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

