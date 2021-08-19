Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.22 on Thursday, hitting $551.88. The stock had a trading volume of 831,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $557.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.