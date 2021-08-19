Thomas Gad Sells 1,110 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

