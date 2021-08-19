Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $139.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.61. 398,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

