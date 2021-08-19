Timothy Emanuelson Sells 363 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16.

On Thursday, June 17th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,232. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,957,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

