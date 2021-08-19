Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$16,190.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$24,225.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.29 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.40.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.