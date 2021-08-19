Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 36.9% in July

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.