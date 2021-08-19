TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.78.

BLD stock opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.