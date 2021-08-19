TouchCon Price Tops $0.0030 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $320,153.03 and approximately $43,957.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

