Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $294.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.