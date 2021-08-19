Traders Purchase Large Volume of BHP Group Put Options (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,126 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 896% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

Several analysts have commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBL stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.