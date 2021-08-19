Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 14,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 893,165 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,481,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

