Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 30,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 873,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

