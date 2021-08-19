Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.78. 3,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

