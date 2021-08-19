Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 840,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

