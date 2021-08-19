Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 109796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

