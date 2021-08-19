Tripio Trading Down 2.3% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $335,006.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

