Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

