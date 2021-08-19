TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

