Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 193,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,187. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.06.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

