trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 21,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,778,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

The company has a market cap of $890.98 million, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

