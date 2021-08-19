TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283,483.12

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $283,483.12 and approximately $26,391.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00847146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00103047 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

