Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 162,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

