Truist Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

