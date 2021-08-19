Truist Raises Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $55.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

