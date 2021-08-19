Truist Securiti Weighs in on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

HST stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

