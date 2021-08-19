Truist Securities Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

